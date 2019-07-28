Crunch time for Arthur

ISLAMABAD: The next four days are very important for Pakistan cricket as this time will determine the future of head coach Mickey Arthur and his perhaps freshly prepared vision for Pakistan cricket which he thinks he could not achieve during his over three years of just concluded association with the national team.

Arthur and batting coach Grant Flower are back in Pakistan for the all-important make-or-break meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cricket committee on Friday. Before that, the head coach in all probabilities will try to convince the PCB protagonists that he still is the most suitable candidate for the post and what he needs is a bit of adjustments to put the team on track for the World Test Championship.

It is an open secret that Arthur did not go all that well with captain Sarfaraz Ahmad at least during the last one year. Sarfaraz’s understanding of the game has been different in nature. Both it is believed had difference of opinion when it came to implementing a game plan. This very reason perhaps has forced Arthur to convince PCB that things could well be very different under a new Test captain.

There are some reports that Arthur has already been assured that if he succeeds in convincing the cricket committee on his freshly crafted vision, he may well be given a new lease of life as head coach.

Once Arthur gets a fresh tenure, all other supporting staff for the team would be of his choice. Possibly with some adjustments we may well see almost same combination coming back to prepare the national outfit for the World Test Championship, starting with October home series against Sri Lanka. The next tenure for Arthur (if he succeeds in getting it) will possibly be not of a short period but a full-fledged one.

It is almost a foregone conclusion that Sarfaraz is to lose his Test captaincy under the new expected settlement between new coach and PCB. Sarfaraz’s run as a Test cricket leader could not bring required results. Eight loss and just four wins makes him one of the most ordinary Test captains Pakistan have had. Even his personal performance never justified him as the one who leads by example.

A question then arises who will be the next Test captain and what Arthur is looking for if he stays as a head coach. Will it be Babar Azam, Azhar Ali or Shan Masood. Sources have confirmed that PCB wants a new beginning and a captain who should be in a position to lead the team for a longer period. If Arthur stays on, he may well support the credentials of Azhar or Shan Masood. Both are considered as being friendly in nature and have definitely better communications and cricket understanding skills than that of Sarfaraz. But the problem for Shan is that he has yet to cement his own place in the Pakistan team. He was not all that consistent in recent past. For a captain it is a must to lead from the front, showing youngsters as how to battle it out and how to make the best use of an opportunity. In that respect Shan lacks in a big way. So it would not be an easy task for PCB to name a captain who proves himself as a genuine leader.