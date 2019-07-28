Brazil police probe tribal leader's killing, village invasion

RIO DE JANEIRO: Police in Brazil were on Sunday investigating the reported killing of an indigenous leader and invasion of a remote village by armed miners in the county's north, a spokesman said.

The violence began earlier in the week when the indigenous leader was reportedly stabbed to death in an area belonging to the Waiapi tribe in Amapa state.

On Friday, around 50 miners, known as "garimpeiros," overran the Waiapi village of Mariry, prompting residents to flee, local media said.

A team of federal police investigators departed Saturday for the village situated nearly 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the state capital Macapa, a police spokesman who declined to be named told AFP.

The remoteness of the village is hampering communications, he said.

However local media reported some residents have returned to the village to retake it, prompting fears of a "bloodbath."

"The situation is urgent," said Randolfe Rodrigues, an opposition senator from Amapa, on his official Facebook page.