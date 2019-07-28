Convergence of interests

Head of PPP Media Cell It is difficult to understand when US President Trump is bluffing or when he is serious. It is the perception among some people and political analysts. But, US president exactly knows what he is doing and what he is aiming at notwithstanding those who are sitting across the table.

His ‘fire and fury’ to obliterate North Korea from the face of earth was followed by pampering of the North Korean leader followed by cordial meetings with the leader of the enemy country.

The world was taken by surprise at the historic and unscheduled visit to North Korea at the borders of North and South Korea. The media projection of the event was sky high with immense diplomatic gains for the US president in particular.

His offer to play the role of mediator to resolve the Kashmir issue during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US may be another manifestation of the same mindset with perceived preordained prognosis. His reference to the Indian prime minister’s eagerness for such role was though immediately denied by the Indian Foreign Ministry but his disclosure might set the ball rolling for good in this part of the region.

Presumably, the talk between the two leaders, India and the USA, on the subject might have been in different context but his mention undoubtedly underscored the importance of the resolution of the Kashmir issue for the betterment of the two countries and beyond. The internationalisation of the Kashmir issue as collateral gains might be windfall in our perspective.

The impression that had emanated out of the meeting between president the two leaders suggested that the US president was realistically overwhelmed with the Pakistan’s critical role in extricating the US from the quagmire of Afghanistan that had cost heavily both in blood and treasure and still counting. He seemingly cheered up Pakistani guest as a quid pro-quo if the US succeeded in getting out of the quagmire of Afghanistan with the facilitation of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was indeed conscious of his limitations and assured his host of sparing no stone unturned in persuading the Afghan Taliban leadership to agree to talk to Afghan government in the quest of political settlement.

The task was doubly daunting. The qualified commitment of the PM was the right thing to do because the complexities and intricacies of the Afghan issue were infinite and indeed beyond recognition. The sharp division within the Taliban leadership was another factor that might prove as boulder in seeking political settlement of the Afghan boulder that must be rolled up the Hindu Kush for perpetuity’ as editorially commented by the New York Times recently.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto being conscious of the importance of the visit for Pakistan rendered his unequivocal support to the government in its endeavours of engaging the US and the international community for the promotion and safeguarding of the country’s national interests necessitated when the country was facing dangers of diplomatic isolation and economic meltdown. It was the scintillating example of putting the country’s interest over other considerations.

No omission or commission should impede the foreign policy objectives. Country’s foreign policy generally does not change with the change of government and therefore party domestic politics may not eclipse its currents and under currents. The chairman knew it very well and his response was measured one as a visionary leader who clearly understood the diplomatic imperatives in the domain of international diplomacy.

It was not easy for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to back up the government that had put his father and aunt in jail and host of other political leaders who were languishing in distressing conditions. The chairman was though very angry with the incumbent government but showed his mettle to support it for the sake of the country.

Being the heir of great Bhuttos’ legacy it was expected of him. They sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country, federation and democracy. They faced ferocious dictatorship of General Ziaul Haq and General Musharraf and succeeded in restoring democracy and the Constitution while both dictators were condemned by the history and the people of Pakistan alike.

Their worth had been reduced to the foot notes of the history with despicable attributions.

How rancorousness on the part of the prime minister and PTI leadership that did not appreciate the bold and much required political support of the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto when entire opposition was bitterly against government policies.

PM’s acknowledgement with thanks might have surely upped his stature in the eyes of the fair-minded people. But the leadership’s parsimonious in this count was both regretful casting aspersions on the leadership. The venom and vendetta had seemingly crossed all limits eclipsing the leadership sense of objectivity, rationality, fairness and indeed impartiality. The political observers might have not taken prime minister’s treatment in good stride because in democracy fellow politicians were not considered as enemies in the sense but partner in bringing about good things for the country and the people based on collective wisdom. Prime minister’s one dimensional approach to get-it-alone may end up as end loser.

Regretfully, PTI Chairman and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan did not come down of the container politics syndrome during his visit to the United States. His vitriolic tone and tenor against the political opponents in a foreign country was least expected of the prime minister who was required to represent the country not the political party. His willful resorting to criticism of his political opponents reflected poorly on his leadership that was visibly destined to excel in negativity. The leadership’s credentials would have been treading on upward trajectory if he had concentrated his discourses on Pakistan and Pakistan only during the visit. The attempts to berate the political opponents in a foreign country would not be appreciated after all.

The incendiary vituperation might not be even deemed as method in madness for the culmination of political gains. Washing Lenin in foreign country may not be adored but reviled. His bid to cover up the abysmal performance on account of providing relief to the common people back home would be squarely scuttled because the ground realities could not be glossed over by resorting to platitudes after platitudes over and over again.

The taking of the container politics to Washington for the sake of convenience might have backfired at the end of the day for being ephemeral. The tactics might have served the purpose in the short run but would be surely short lived as truth would surface sooner than later as the economic indicators across the board those were undoubtedly least impressive.

The presence of expatriates in thousands reminded the fond memories of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who was tumultuously welcomed by the much enthusiastic diaspora during her visit to the United States. The Shaheed prime minister was bestowed upon a rare honour to address the US Congress and the standing ovation of the Congressmen after the address was quite inspirational. Her wearing of the Pakistani dress won the heart of the large number of American people as the media coverage was simply breath taking with overwhelmingly positive tones. Shaheed Mohtarma represented the country by big shot as no other leader was bestowed upon such honour since then.

Indeed, the visit of the prime minister provided a good opportunity to Pakistan to mend its relations with the United States those were in a rut during the last many years mired in mistrust, outrage and mutual acrimony. The US considered the country was allegedly providing safe havens to the Afghan Taliban on its soil from where they carried out attacks against US and Allied troops deployed inside Afghanistan. It may be recalled President Obama and the then Secretary of State Hilary Clinton repeatedly and earnestly urged Pakistan to delegitimise, disrupt and dismantle the Haqqani network allegedly based inside Pakistan territory. The Abbottabad incursion by the US marines and Salala incident broke the back of the relations between the two countries.

Pakistan and the US desperately needed the break of long jinx in relations because India had been building its diplomatic capitals on our expense, and Afghan issue was getting on the nerves of American people and its leadership. The prime minister’s visit, reportedly due to the courtesy of Saudi Prince, created the much needed opportunity for building relations afresh between the US and Pakistan. The incumbent government and security establishment seemingly evaluated redemption in helping the US holistically in resolving the Afghan issue rather than carry on the burden that had literary become prohibitive liability with the passage of time. On the other hand, the US desperately needed to get its foot out of the hole of Afghanistan as it was struck in the conflict for the longest period of time and yet victory was not in sight. The convergence of compelling interests surely paved the way for engagement at the highest level to be hopefully followed by flurry of activities for the culmination of the end game.

The mutual interests encompassing Pakistan’s urgency to overcome diplomatic and financial woes, and US utter keenness for cut and run necessitated the leadership of the two countries to take a fresh look in their relations to get rid of the war of attrition that seemingly had struck them against each other.

