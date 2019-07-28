PML-N MNA says PTI govt ignoring far-off areas

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Mohammad Sajjad on Sunday said his younger brother, Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar had executed development schemes of over Rs28 billion in his constituency, NA-14. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has been following an agenda of crushing people in name of economic reforms as high inflation has deprived people of health, education and food,” Sajjad told a gathering in Oghi on Sunday. The legislator said the government didn’t release development funds for the underdeveloped and far-off constituencies likes NA-14 from where his brother Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was elected in the past and he has been chosen this time. “Muhammad Safdar released an amount of Rs28 billion, of which Rs9 billion were meant for natural gas supply to Oghi and Tanawal but the government is doing nothing in practical for the people,” Sajjad added. He said that his sister-in-law, Maryam Nawaz, was a brave and great leader.“Maryam is the brave daughter of a brave man, Nawaz Sharif and would never bow before the rulers who want to drag our country to chaos because of anti-democracy policies and in the name of accountability,” Sajjad went on to add. He believed Prime Minister Imran Khan had miserably failed to end the love of Nawaz Sharif from the hearts and minds of the masses. “If the election commission holds polls now, Nawaz Sharif would be elected prime minister for the fourth time overwhelmingly,” he hoped.