close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
July 29, 2019

Dysfunctional tube-well creates water shortage in Gunj

National

BR
Bureau report
July 29, 2019

PESHAWAR: The residents of the urban Gunj locality have been facing severe water shortage for the last three days after the

tube-well became dysfunctional.

The distressed residents from the Union Council 19, Gunj, told The News the tubewell which is numbered 190 went out of order three days back and they had been faced with an extreme water shortage since then.

The affected people

said they called the union council nazim, Fawad Ahmad and brought the issue into his notice but he failed to get the faulty tubewell either repaired or replaced.

The residents urged District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan and Town-1 Nazim Zahid Nadim to take notice of the issue and have it resolved at the earliest to provide them relief.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan