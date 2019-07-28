Kartarpur Corridor: a major confidence-building measure

Pakistan respects and safeguards equal religious freedom, basic rights of all minorities. The Article 36 of the Constitution regarding protection of minorities assures that “The state shall safeguard the legitimate rights and interest of minorities, including their due representation in the Federal and Provincial services”. Development of Kartarpur Corridor is part of the same commitment to promote religious freedom and harmony of the minorities. It is being built on the site where Guru Nanak, the founder of the religion, died in the 16th Century.

Large number of Sikh Yatrees visit Pakistan annually as the country has majority of their worship places and is considered as a sacred land for the community. After the development of Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan will facilitate visit of 5,000 pilgrims round the year (except main days) and 10,000 pilgrims on special days. The Sikhs say that they wanted this for the last 70 years since the creation of Pakistan. Now it is finally happening.

The Kararpur Corridor project is funded by the Government of Pakistan with no foreign funding involved, whatsoever. The phase one of the project (with no commercial venture) is intended to be completed before the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak mainly to facilitate the Sikh community to celebrate the holy day.

The government has acquired 1,500 acres of land for the Kartarpur Corridor at the cost of Rs15 billion. The development work on the corridor is in full swing. Wherein, over 70pc of the infrastructure has already been developed and the remaining work will be completed by last week of September 2019.

The infrastructural development of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is being done while taking care of all religious, historic provisions. Moreover, the development work has been planned in consultation with renowned religious scholars of Sikh community with the view preserve the legacy of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib and sanctity of other holy places, including Gurdwara building, Khui Sahib and Khaiti Sahib.

Transport facility for Sikh pilgrims visiting with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, one of the holiest places in Sikkism, has been arranged. Those pilgrims interested to visit the Gurdwara on foot will be able to do so on development of complete infrastructure.

The initiative of development of Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikh community is a great goodwill gesture by Government of Pakistan. Indian inhibitions regarding Pakistan’s motives are a clear proof of her hypocrisy towards religious minorities including Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, etc. From the perspective of the Sikh community, visa free access to the holy place would be a benefiting tribute to Guru Nanak, who rose to break the stranglehold of the oppressive systems of socio religious orders in nascent Punjab. The era of viewing it through binoculars from India will now end.

The US State Department spokesperson in a recent press briefing said the US welcomed the talks between Pakistan and Indian on building the Kartarpur Corridor. The spokesperson said that anything increasing people-to-people contact between Pakistan and India is something the US incredibly supports and was certainly a good news report.

The Kartarpur Corridor is expected to open doors for region’s economic growth and boosts the tourism industry on both sides. People of both cities want peace and development; it will generate economic connectivity between two Punjabs.

It is a significant step towards reconciliation and is likely to foster shared cultural and historical linkages. The Sikhs at all places are delighted that the two countries are constructing a corridor allowing visa-free access to pilgrims from India.

In future, Pakistan is also considering a similar arrangement for Hindu pilgrims who want to visit the Katas Raj Temple and Sharda Peeth, monuments of historic and spiritual value.

Pakistan endeavors to peacefully co-exist with all its neighbours. By the development Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan is extending its friendliness and wholeheartedness to the government and people of India. Unfortunately, India's former foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, was not too enthusiastic about the initiative and said it did not mean "bilateral dialogue will start".

Grant Wyeth , a political analyst, says: “The Kartarpur Corridor may be a small initiative to create some goodwill and ease one pressure on both states, and with success this may create the momentum to identify and sooth another problem in the future. Although religious tensions in the region continue to be fraught the opportunity for more consistent and efficient access to pilgrimage sites is an area of cooperation between the two states that could prove fruitful. With increased trust and serious commitment this incremental approach may achieve some tangible results, but the overall task of rapprochement remains considerable.”

Pakistan’s efforts to regional and international peace and stability are well known. Pakistan sacrificed over 70,000 lives in the war against terrorism and due to its effective counter terrorism strategy, defeated it comprehensively. Kartarpur Corridor is an effort to promote regional coherence for a peaceful future for the people of both countries.