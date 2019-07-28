Decision on Senate chairman issue to be taken soon: Baloch

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami deputy chief and former MNA Liaqat Baloch on Sunday said that his party would soon decide either to take part in voting or not during the no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Addressing a news conference at Timergara here, the JI leader said the government was being run practically by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The JI parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Inayatullah Khan, party’s district chief Izazul Mulk Afkari, Malik Sher Bahadar and other local leaders were also present on the occasion.

Liaqat Baloch said that delegations of both the government and opposition had been in contact with the JI on the issue of the Senate chairman but his party had not yet decided on it.

He said the JI would decide at a consultative meeting within 2 or 3 days.

The JI has two senators in the upper house of the parliament.

Criticising the PTI government, he said unemployment, price hike and inflation had increased manifold during the last one year.

Liaqat Baloch said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had disappointed and deceived the nation by his slogan of ‘change’.

He believed the PM misled the nation after his visit to the US and meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The JI leader said the US is opportunist and always used the Third World countries in time of a need.

He said the prime minister had not taken the parliament and the nation on board before leaving for the US.

Baloch said. “Media and other state institutions are being targeted. The curbs would badly affect the country.”

He said the government was being run on mere slogans and announcements while there had been nothing concrete to resolve public grievances.

The JI leader said that after the arrest of Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Imran Khan had kept silence on the Panama Leaks and the 436 persons named therein were yet to be investigated and tried.

The present PTI rulers, he said, had paralysed local government system in the country and the newly introduced LG system was unconstitutional. He said the JI had challenged the new system in the court.

Responding to a question, the JI leader said his party had increased its votes in the recent election in the tribal districts.