Police proceedings against ex-MNA halted

JHANG: Police on Sunday halted proceedings against Sheikh Muhammad Akram, a former MNA, when conciliatory statements were submitted from both the parties in a torture case. Police stopped action against former lawmaker Sheikh Muhammad Akram and his men in a case registered against him the other day. Sheikh Muhammad Akram accused a police officer of creating hurdles in resolving the case with the other party.

He alleged that the cop was posted in the city on the recommendation of his political rivals.

His counsel District Bar Association president Ghulam Farid Naul told the police that legally a complainant could withdraw his case anytime.

The police said the conciliatory statements of both the parties would be submitted before the court for the final decision.

Zaheer Abbas of Sheikh Chohar village had got registered a case against ex-MNA Sheikh Muhammad Akram and his men on the accusations of torture when they hit his vehicle.