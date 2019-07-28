Another acid attack reported in Karachi

KARACHI: In another unfortunate incident of acid attack in the city, a married woman was shifted on Sunday to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JMPC) in a critical state after her husband allegedly threw acid on her in the Korangi area.

Meanwhile, the previous acid attack victim, a young woman who had been battling for her life for the last 20 days, died at the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital. The alleged perpetrator in her case was also the husband. The latest acid attack victim was identified as 25-year-old Abida Bibi. According to police officials, her husband, Munib Tunio, threw acid on her in Chakra Goth within the limits of the Zaman Town police station.

The suspect managed to escape after the crime. The woman was shifted to the JPMC where doctors termed her condition critical and said they were trying to save her life.

The police said a case had been registered and they were looking for the husband. Further investigations are under way.

The previous acid attack victim, 25-year-old Ruqaiya, was admitted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital. Police officials said she was brought to the hospital on July 9 after her husband, Imran, had allegedly thrown acid on her at their house located in Shah Rasool Colony in the Clifton area, within the limits of the Boat Basin police station.

The police claimed that Imran threw acid on her in front of neighbours after she refused to give him Rs2,000. She sustained 90 per cent burn injuries after the incident.

The suspect went into hiding after the crime and the police are yet to trace him despite the passage of 20 days.

A case has been registered against the husband on behalf of the woman’s family that have demanded of the authorities to arrest the suspect and punish him according to the law.