The corrupt have no future in politics: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that those who had polluted politics with corruption had no future. According to a handout, he stated the previous black era had become a matter of the past and the former rulers were reaping what they had sown because the corrupt elements had no place in new Pakistan.
