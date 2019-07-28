close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
July 29, 2019

The corrupt have no future in politics: CM

July 29, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that those who had polluted politics with corruption had no future. According to a handout, he stated the previous black era had become a matter of the past and the former rulers were reaping what they had sown because the corrupt elements had no place in new Pakistan.

