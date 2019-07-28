March on Islamabad in Oct if govt doesn’t quit by Aug: Fazl

Ag Agencies

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman Sunday said the federal government should step down by August, otherwise his party and allies would march on Islamabad in October. Speaking to the participants of a 'Million March' here, he said the next march would be on the federal capital.

He noted that if the federal government resigned by August, it would be able to save itself from the opposition's march. However, if the rulers failed to do so, then in October he and his allies would march on Islamabad. He termed the potential demonstration 'Azadi March'.

Fazl spoke of how the 2018 general elections were rigged and he did not accept its results.

All political parties desire fresh elections, he said, adding that one the one hand there was back-breaking inflation, on the other taxes were raining down on the people.

Fazl also slammed the new requirement of presenting the Compuerised National Identity Card (CNIC) for over Rs50,000 purchases.

That, he said, was not a documented economy but a "foreign agenda".

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is trying to gain access to the pockets of shopkeepers at every nook and corner, he warned.

He criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying the anti-graft watchdog carried out accountability during the tenure of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and at that time too everyone knew of its character.

Meanwhile, reacting to Fazlur Rehman’s speech, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan advised him to avoid unleashing a ‘suicide’ attack on democracy.

She asked Fazl to pay attention to his space at the mosque and preach for reformation of others instead of playing with democracy.

“The Maulana has only one demand: Let me play or pack up,” she remarked.

The Maulana, she insisted, should not take revenge from democracy for his crushing defeat in last year elections and political deprivation.

She asked where were those in October 1999 who were now talking about turning to Islamabad in October.

She said it was for the first time that Fazl was out of Parliament and asked him to learn to live without using the state resources.

Meanwhile, PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Nyazee condemned the alleged police action in Karachi against MNA Alamgir Khan and his supporters.

He also telephoned Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Shamim Naqvi in this connection.

He also telephoned NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and urged him to take notice of the matter.