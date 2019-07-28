Zalmi hopes to make PSL-5 memorable one

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, “wholeheartedly” hopes to make the fifth season of the series to be memorable for the country and its fans.

In a press release issued Sunday, its media team said Peshawar Zalmi “will conduct promotional campaigns throughout the country with International Stars”.

In this regard, the team’s owner, Javed Afridi, said: “Zalmi will conduct promotional events before and during PSL 5 to create hype around it.

“PSL- 5 is a moment of joy for the people of Pakistan as it is going to be the biggest event in Pakistan after a very long time. It will also pave way for future sporting events.

“We will promote it wholeheartedly,” Afridi added. The Zalmi owner urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to schedule matches with the team in Peshawar in order to let “people of Peshawar can witness their team.