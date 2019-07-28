Sea Horse claims July Cup

LAHORE: As expected Sea Horse claimed the July Cup while there was domination of favourites at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Sea Horse went ahead of the pack of the cup participants by the book and with every stride it took lead over its closest rivals.

Sports Model was the winner of the opening race but the remaining two position went to unknown horses, Magic and Zahid Love who were second and third respectively.

In the second race, favourite Mamoon Princess was no match while another favourite Sheba got the second place and Turab Prince slipped to third position.

In the third race it was Full Moon at the course which was expected while surprisingly Neeli The Great was second and Bau Jee was third.

In the fourth run, Tell Me switched place and jumped ahead to be the winner when it was believed taking second spot, while Lala Rukh was favourite but it had to settle for second place and an unexpected winner of the third place was New Sonia.

The July Cup was won by Sea Horse that floated in the air to be first while JF Thunder which was believed to come up with a fluke was second.

In the final race of the day, however, the fluke-maker Jan-e-Fida upset the favourite to claim the first position, it was followed by Neeli De Malika while After Hero was third.