Mon Jul 29, 2019
AFP
July 29, 2019

Aussie de Minaur downs Opelka, faces Fritz in Atlanta final

Sports

WASHINGTON: Third-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur withstood 28 aces in a three-set victory over Reilly Opelka Saturday to book a title clash with Taylor Fritz in the ATP tennis tournament in Atlanta, Georgia.

De Minaur’s 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 victory made the 20-year-old the youngest player ever to reach the Atlanta final.

He’ll be facing another of the ATP Tour’s young guns in Fritz, the 21-year-old second seed who beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

De Minaur will be chasing a second career title to go with the trophy he captured in Sydney in January -- before his season was slowed by a groin injury that sidelined him for almost two months.

De Minaur said it was just a matter of staying patient and maintaining his poise as his good friend Opelka rained down the aces.

Opelka fended off two break points in each of the first two sets before de Minaur gained the first break of the match for a 3-2 lead in the third, breaking him a final time to seal the win.

On Sunday, Fritz will be trying to turn the tables on de Minaur, who beat him in the Next Gen ATP Finals.

