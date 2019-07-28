Merritt leads Barracuda Championship after closing eagle

LOS ANGELES: Troy Merritt capped his round with a 53-foot eagle putt to grab a two point lead at the weather-hit Barracuda Championship on Saturday.

Merritt had an 18-point round for a 37-point total at Montreux Golf and Country Club in the PGA Tour´s lone modified Stableford scoring system tournament.

Merritt also made a 21 foot putt for birdie on 17. His eagle earned him five points.

Under the unique format, eight points are awarded for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par, and a point is deducted for bogey and three deducted for double bogey or worse.

Robert Streb, the leader Saturday morning after the completion of the rain-delayed second round, was two points adrift after a 32-hole day. He had 10 points in the third round. Collin Morikawa was third at 33 after a 13-point round, and John Chin followed at 31 with an 11-point round.