Dressel ‘hair loss’ after Brits foil bid for magnificent 7

GWANGJU: American swim sensation Caeleb Dressel complained of losing his hair Sunday after Duncan Scott’s electrifying relay anchor leg denied him a seventh world title in eight days.

Hot on the heels of Britain’s stunning 4x100 metres medley gold, there were no such mistakes from the United States women’s team, who obliterated their own world record to close out a controversial week in Gwangju in flamboyant style.

Dressel, swimming’s chiselled, tattooed pin-up, has lit up a meet plagued by doping protests and mud-slinging and would have expected to pocket a seventh gold medal after giving teammate Nathan Adrian a lead of half a body length with the fastest butterfly split ever on the third leg.

But Scott, who sparked angry scenes with his podium snub of Chinese giant Sun Yang last week, exploded from the blocks to smash the anchor leg, hunting down Adrian as he fired off a sensational 46.14 to give the Brits a famous gold -- and a third of the week for Adam Peaty.