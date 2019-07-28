CAS International Open Sailing Championship ends

KARACHI: Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) would provide all out support for the promotion of water sports in the country.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Open Sailing Championship 2019 which concluded here at the PAF Yacht Club on Saturday. He said that flawless holding of the competition is the manifestation of the PAF commitment in promoting healthy activities not only at national level but also at international level. He expressed special gratitude to the international sailors for their participation in the championship. The 2nd CAS International Open Sailing Championship 2019 was contested in four classes including Laser Standard, Laser Radial, Optimist and RS:X.

In RS:X category gold and silver medals were grabbed by Pakistan’s Qasim Abbas and Mohammad Sajjad respectively while bronze medal went to Mami Safouan of Tunisia. The Laser Standard was dominated by Pakistani sailors as Mohammad Tanveer lifted the title with Muzammil Hussain and Najeeb Ullah claiming silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The Laser Radial (women) gold medal went to Khairunneeta Mohd Afendy of Malaysia with Hana Fatima Asad and Marium Asad Ali of Pakistan claiming silver and bronze medals, respectively. The optimist gold went to Master Panna Boonnak of Thailand with Miss Thorfun Boonnak of Thailand securing silver and M Abdullah Akram of Pakistan clinching bronze. PAF said in a press release on Sunday that Yacht Club has been organising national and international events in collaboration with Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF).