Romania suspect admits killing 2 girls

BUCHAREST: A man in Romania has admitted to killing two teenage girls including a 15-year-old whose disappearance this week shook the country and claimed the scalp of the police chief, the suspect´s lawyer said Sunday. The suspect, named as 65-year-old Gheorghe Dinca, “has confessed his crimes”, lawyer Alexandru Bogdan was quoted as saying by Agerpres news agency. After initially refusing to answer any questions, Dinca eventually caved and admitted to the murders of Alexandra who vanished on Wednesday and 19-year-old Luiza, missing since April. Dinca was taken into custody Saturday after investigators searching his home and garden found human remains and jewellery belonging to Alexandra. She was snatched Wednesday as she tried to hitch-hike home to Dobrosloveni in southern Romania.