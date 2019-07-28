Iran invites Pompeo for interview by reporter once detained in US

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday invited Mike Pompeo to be interviewed by a state television anchor who was once detained in America, after the top US diplomat said he was willing to talk to its people. Pompeo said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg that he would “happily” go to Tehran and willingly appear on Iranian television to explain US reasoning behind its sanctions against the Islamic republic.

“Our reporter Ms. Marzieh Hashemi can go and interview (Pompeo) so that he can say what he intends to say,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, quoted by official news agency IRNA.

Hashemi, a black Muslim convert who was born in the United States, works as an anchor for Iran’s English-language channel Press TV. She was arrested in the US in January under a law allowing the detention of people suspected of being potential witnesses in criminal cases.

Hashemi, who changed her name from Melanie Franklin after her conversion, was released after being held for 10 days.