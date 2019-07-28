close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
July 29, 2019

Russian Opp leader Navalny hospitalized for allergic reaction

World

 
July 29, 2019

MOSCOW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, serving time in jail for calling for unauthorized protests, was hospitalized after suffering an acute allergic reaction on Sunday, his spokeswoman said.

Navalny was jailed this week for 30 days for calling for an unauthorized march to protest against the exclusion of several opposition candidates from a local election later this year. Authorities say the opposition candidates were barred because they failed to collect enough genuine signatures backing them, an allegation they reject as false.

Police rounded up more than 1,000 people in the Russian capital at the rally on Saturday in one of the biggest crackdowns in recent years against the opposition, drawing international criticism.

