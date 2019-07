Sudan police tear gas rally urging impartial probe into deadly raid

KHARTOUM: Sudanese police fired tear gas Sunday at scores of protesters demanding an independent probe into a deadly June raid on a Khartoum sit-in, despite an investigation identifying eight officers it said were involved.

The joint probe by prosecutors and Sudan´s ruling military council showed that security forces, including a general from the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, took part in the June 3 raid on the protest camp — despite having no orders from their superiors to do so.

The eight accused officers face charges of crimes against humanity, chief investigator Fatah al-Rahman Saeed told reporters on Saturday. But protest leaders rejected the findings of the investigation, saying it exonerated the military council and gave a far lower death toll than their own figures. Doctors linked to the protest movement say the June 3 raid left 127 people dead and scores wounded. Saeed said investigators found that just 17 people were killed on June 3, while a total of 87 died between that day and June 10.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, the key protest group which first spearheaded the campaign against now ousted leader Omar al-Bashir, rejected the probe. Saeed´s inquiry “was commissioned by the military council, this is challenging its integrity as the military council itself is accused in this case,” it said.

On Sunday, scores of protesters chanting the months-long protest movement´s catchcry of “Freedom, peace, justice!” rallied in Khartoum´s eastern Burri district, witnesses said, adding that riot police swiftly dispersed the crowd with tear gas. Some protesters threw stones at the police, the witnesses said.