CITY PULSE: Divergent Aspects

The Easel Art Gallery is hosting Akbar Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Divergent Aspects’ from July 30 to August 5. Call 021-35169399 for more information.

An Apology to Shaikh Ayaz

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Gull, Abro Khuda Bux, Agha Jandan, Aliya Bilgrami, Aqeel Solangi, Khalil Chishtee, Meher Afroz, Mohsen Keiany, Feica and Zohra Amarta Shah’s art exhibition titled ‘An Apology to Shaikh Ayaz’ until August 2. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Jashn-e-Sawan

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Jashn-e-Sawan: A Festival of Contemporary Theatre featuring the play ‘Pooja’ from August 1 to August 4. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Paris Ficelle

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Paris Ficelle’ at 6:30pm on August 6. In this film, Brigitte and Colette are sisters who live together. Brigitte, the older sister, suffers a breakdown. Colette nurses her but is bored. Then she meets Joe. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Cyra Ali, Samya Arif, Sara Khan and Onaiz Taji’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II’ until August 8. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Hot off the Press

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Abeer Arshad, Ana Ali Kazmi, Jaweria Shoaib, Schanza Khan and Yusra Taqi Allawala’s art exhibition titled ‘Hot off the Press’ until August 17. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Fabric of Existence

The Koel Gallery is hosting Babar Gull’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Fabric of Existence’ from August 1 to August 16. Call 021-35831292 for more information.