SMIU hosts reception for Hollywood filmmakers

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) in collaboration with the Cultural, Tourism and Antiquities Department on Saturday hosted a reception for two filmmakers from Hollywood, who were visiting the country to had first-hand experience of the emerging Pakistani cinema.

The programme was presided over by the provincial minister for culture and tourism, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, who is also the pro chancellor of the SMIU, and it was co-chaired by Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh.

Shah welcomed the filmmakers, Alix Madigan and Maria Raquel Bozzi, and said that their visit to the country had signaled a very positive message to the film fraternity and it would help in promoting true and soft image of Pakistan.

He said Karachi had become a peaceful city with the concerted efforts of the provincial government and the state institutions under the patronage of young leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party. “Only culture and its connectivity had the final say, to say goodbye to fanaticism and extremism.”

He said he was sure that the screening of movies by independent Pakistani filmmakers and students on the themes of peace, culture and heritage could inspire more aspirants to compete for the times to come with the film industry in the country and the globe.

He said the culture department would establish a film institute and requested all the related people in the country and the US embassy to assist the provincial government.

The vice chancellor also welcomed the delegates and made them visit the university before a formal session of speeches started followed by a musical evening in which popular folk singers and musicians enthralled the audience with their performance.

He said the SMIU was the oldest among the educational institutions and it was founded by the Muslim philanthropists in the region, adding that the university produced personalities that left huge impact on the subcontinent’s history, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said after attaining the status of a university, the SMIU had imparted education in various disciplines, including Creative Arts. The university would start a programme to award bachelor’s degree in filmmaking while short courses in filmmaking and related fields would start next month. Karachi had emerged as the main centre for filmmaking in the country.

Public Affairs Officer US Consulate General Jason Green said he was a big fan of the SMIU and was privileged to have visited the magical building. He thanked the vice chancellor for inviting them at the reception.

Madigan said Karachi was last stop to their week-long tour to Pakistan. She said the week they had been in Pakistan was memorable for many aspects, which included their meetings with a number of independent producers and academia. She said it was heartening for them to see immense talent and interest for filmmaking in Pakistan.

Bozzi said they met many people during their tour to the country. She said the US government was keen to assist in the field of filmmaking in various countries, adding that they were excited to see how greatly people were involved in filmmaking and the visit would always be a thing for her to cherish.

Later, Shah and Shaikh distributed shields, souvenirs and presented Ajraks to the distinguished guests.

Famous singers Taj Mastani, and Faheem Alan, Sarndonawaz Muhammd Hassan, Marwari singer Shoukat Ali and Alghoza Nawaz, Arbab Khoso performed at the end of the event.

The songs and great rendition forced the audience to dance in front of the stage.

The reception was attended by a member of the Sindh Assembly, Qasim Siraj Soomro, famous singer and social activist Shehzad Roy, Muhammad Anwer of the Frederick Norman Foundation, actress Mehwish Hayat and many other showbiz personalities and philanthropists.