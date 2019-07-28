160 candidates take KUBS admission test

One hundred and sixty candidates took the written admission test for BS (two-year BBA) of the MBA (Evening) programme on Sunday. The test was held at the Karachi University Business School (KUBS).

The KUBS received 235 admission forms for the two-year programme. University of Karachi (KU) Directorate Admission Committee Incharge Dr Saima Akhtar and KUBS Chairman Dr Muhammad Asim monitored the admission test.

KU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi also visited the examination centre and inspected the arrangements at the KUBS. He was briefed about the registration of candidates and the number of students present for the written test.

On the special instructions of Dr Iraqi, the security staff was vigilantly deployed at the entry gates and at the department to facilitate the candidates and their family members.

The VC was informed that for the first time, the KUBS had planned two batches for the programme, and that the initial list of the candidates who would clear the entry test would be uploaded on KU’s official website (uok.edu.pk) by late Sunday evening, while the final list would be available on August 4.

Meanwhile, Dr Saima announced that the submission of the online admission forms for the evening master’s, diploma and certificate programmes 2019-20 had been extended until July 30.

She said that the prospectus and the admission forms were available at KU’s Online Admission Portal (uokadmission.edu.pk), adding that the deadline of form submission was only applicable to the open-merit admissions, while the last date of form submission for test-based departments had not been extended.