Veteran bowlers key to Ashes success: Harmison

BIRMINGHAM: Steve Harmison believes veteran pair James Anderson and Stuart Broad hold the key to England reclaiming the Ashes this summer.

Test cricket’s oldest battle resumes at Edgbaston on Thursday, the start of a five-match Specsavers Ashes Series when Joe Root’s side aim to maintain the feel-good factor in English cricket after World Cup glory in the white-ball game.

It is shaping up to be a fascinating contest between two evenly-matched sides, but Harmison — a 2005 Ashes hero who played alongside Broad and Anderson during the 2009 series win — feels England have trump cards in his two former team-mates. “The two pace attacks are different in dynamics, out-and-out pace against experience,” Harmison told PA at an event organised by Ashes sponsors Specsavers.

“Australia have bowlers who can blast you away — Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson and Josh Hazlewood. But if they don’t get it quite right they can go at six an over. Broad and Anderson will very rarely go at six an over.

“They’ll be down on pace compared to the opposition, but they’ll have total control of what they’re doing. They won’t let the opposition get away from them and that is key. Broad and Anderson are still the first two names on the team sheet for me, because in English conditions it’s still better to have their experience than any 90 miles per hour bowler.”

Anderson, England’s leading Test wicket-taker with 575, missed the 143-run victory over Ireland with a calf strain but is expected to play against Australia. Jofra Archer was also named in the squad after a side strain and should provide the raw pace that Harmison wants to see supplement the craft of two men who have more than 1,000 Test wickets between them.