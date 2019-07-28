Thomas ‘defied the odds’ at Tour: Brailsford

LONDON: Geraint Thomas has “defied the odds” by occupying second place in the Tour de France behind Colombia teammate Egan Bernal, said Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford.

Bernal, 22, was set to win on Sunday on the twilight parade into Paris to become the youngest winner in more than a century. Thomas was hoping to defend the title he won last year but the 33-year-old Welshman has had to settle for second place.

“He’s had a fantastic tour,” Brailsford told BBC Radio on Sunday. “The first time someone wins the Tour de France they hardly ever come back and perform well the year afterwards. Geraint’s defied all the odds there and could have won the race. He’s fair, he’s balanced, he wanted to win, but then as soon as the opportunity came for the team to win he was 100 percent behind it and he’s just a pleasure to work with. He’s a class act.”

Brailsford said the 2019 Tour had been the “most exciting, open, topsy-turvy kind of race that we’ve ever been involved in”. “So to come away with first and second on the podium has been tremendously rewarding,” Brailsford said. “Of course with a guy so young in Egan it has added an extra bit of enjoyment and a different element because all our previous wins have been with British riders.”

Bernal will be the first Colombian winner of cycling’s greatest prize. “He was 19 when we first spoke to him but he was so mature for his age,” Brailsford said.