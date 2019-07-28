close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 29, 2019

Accusations

Newspost

 
July 29, 2019

In his speech at the Washington Capitol building, our Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to take back the facilities of AC and TV from previous leaders Nawaz and Zardari to force them to return the public money allegedly transferred by them abroad. It is not clear if his words convey an offer for a plea bargain or that he wishes for them to face hardships.

How is this kind of plea bargaining different from the NRO requested by opposition leaders which the PM has been claiming repeatedly despite their denial? This issue should not be allowed to fester for too long as the present state of the economy cannot afford the uncertainty of political instability.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost