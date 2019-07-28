World star

The International Cricket Council announced the third Women’s Global Development Squad and Pakistan’s star batter Javeria Khan was selected to lead the multi-nation WGDS in six Twenty20 matches on a tour of England. This tournament includes two matches each against ECB Super League teams Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars.

I really appreciate their praiseworthy efforts for improving the standard of women’s cricket around the world and allowing such exposure to real matches as sources of opportunity for the players to better their playing. I congratulate Javeria for the wonderful position she received in the WGDS and we hope that she will improve her own game and inspire others as well. We are rooting for you!

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Kech