Same but different

Our people voted in favour of the current government in the hope that they would cleanse this country of the corrupt elite who have plundered our wealth for so long. The federal cabinet’s decision to support the move to allow dual-citizenship holders to contest in polls for positions in parliament is deplorable. While pledging their loyalty to become citizens of another country, they revoked their allegiances to Pakistan and have also promised to do all that is required of them to protect and safeguard the national interest of their newly adopted nation, yet we still allow this practise to continue. These foreigners that left Pakistan are not our people anymore and should not be allowed to rule us. The only reason they would even leave their comfortable first world countries is if they were given parliamentary power so they may wreak havoc in our country for their own selfish motives. When you leave your nation behind then you leave behind your right to lead it. Or at least, that is the way it should be as they are no longer fit to see things in the full interest of those who used to be their people.

The forefathers of our beloved nation would be ashamed to see that their efforts were for naught. They waged a constitutional war for self-rule to rid our people of the rule of British colonialists and their native collaborators who were willing to betray their motherland in return for land, titles and other financial benefits. The British Raj ruled the Subcontinent for over two hundred years. Over a million men women and children died while migrating to Pakistan where they could live in the modern democratic welfare state that was promised to them. All these sacrifices would be in vain if rule by British colonialists was to be replaced by citizens of Pakistani descent or origin, who live abroad with their families, where their assets are located and have on oath pledged their loyalty to their new nations. They will now come with foreign funding and seek elections in our parliament and rule us. It makes me angry and sad.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar