Rare collections

No politics or current topics today, but some recently published books of interest. The first is titled ‘Hasil, La-Hasil’ (Gainful, Fruitless Efforts) written by Capt (r) Liaquat Ali Malik.

After retiring from the army, Capt (r) Malik joined the police service of Pakistan and is currently serving as senior superintendent in Lahore. The book is published by Sang-e-Meel Publications, Lahore and is of excellent quality. Besides a life sketch of Capt (r) Liaquat Ali Malik, it contains short stories of events and experiences described by the author in a very eloquent way. Prof Dr Arif Saqib, commenting on the book, has detailed all the noble qualities of Mr Malik’s character of which Mr Malik himself was perhaps not aware.

Mr Abbas Tabish has paid rich tributes to the author. The following verse, quoted by Tabish Sahib, highlights the personality of Liaquat Ali Malik Sahib: “How can you deprive a person from any gain for whom all gains are fruitless?” This verse fully portrays the patience and tolerance shown by Malik Sahib. One can gauge the personality of Capt (r) Liaquat Ali Malik and the spiritual, intellectual and literary contribution of this book by the fact that luminaries like Prof Ahmed Rafique Akhtar, Baba Muhammad Yahya Khan, Prof Abdullah Bhatti, Dr Noor Muhammad Awan, Prof Dr Arif Saqib, Mr Abbas Tabish and Shahnawaz Zaidi have given their comments and critical analysis of this book.

The second book, also written by Capt (r) Liaquat Ali Malik, is titled ‘Qatra, Qatra Zindagi’ (Life, Drop by Drop) and is also published by Sang-e-Meel Publications, Lahore. In the preface of this book, Malik Sahib, with all the humility of a God-fearing person, has shared his personal weaknesses and procrastinations with his creator and with the reader. He, in all modesty, has sought Allah’s forgiveness for these failings. Baba Muhammad Yahya Khan describes the book as containing a number of thought provoking essays which highlights the psychological behaviour of human beings under various circumstances.

Nature has blessed Capt (r) Liaquat Ali Malik with an austere and pious personality. In this book too, intellectual and spiritual luminaries of the country such as Maulana Abdul Haq, Prof Ahmed Rafique Akhtar, Baba Muhammad Yahya Khan, Dr Noor Muhammad Awan and Prof Abdullah Bhatti have contributed comments and paid glowing tributes to the personality and penmanship of Capt (r) Malik. May Allah Almighty bestow His choices blessing on him and his family – Ameen.

The next book is titled ‘Qurani Suratain aur Asma-ul-Hasna kay Fazail-o-Fawaid’ (The Blessings and Benefits of Quranic Verses and Ninety Nine Names of Allah Subhan Watallah). It is written by Maj (r) Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Shah. It is not just a book, but a small encyclopaedia. This book should be in every Muslim home. The Holy Quran is a complete code of life and has given a solution and instructions on every subject. Similarly, according to the authentic traditions of the Holy Prophet (pbuh), recitation of the sacred names of Allah provides a path which leads to the acceptance of all prayers.

The book by Shah Sahib is a book of prayers for all situations. Maj (r) Hussain Shah was born on May 4, 1942 in Taxila. He received his early and secondary education at Taxila High School and then continued on to Gordon College, Punjab University and SM Law College Karachi. After several years of distinguished service in the Pakistan Army, he retired in 1988. He then joined the police service and was senior superintendent of police, Lahore. Shah Sahib is the author of several books and has earned tributes from poets, writers and intellectuals on the literary contributions made by him. May Allah Almighty shower His blessings upon him and his family – Ameen.

Note: Our prime minister is serving his first term and is a relative novice and unaware of the finer implications of international diplomacy. So far, his team has not shown any mentionable positive performance. There is an abundance of ‘special assistants’ in the government but whether their appointments meet all the criterion of merit, friendship and sifarish remains to be seen.

Both Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif earned jail terms by following the culture of friendship and sifarish. The statement by the prime minister that he wants to maintain relations with the US on the basis of equality is wishful thinking.

