Losar, Alvi discuss Kashmir, Pak-EU ties

AISLAMABAD: EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chairman Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar has met President Arif Alvi at at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, where he briefed him about all the group’s efforts to raise Kashmir issue at the European Parliament and at all other forums in the EU.

According to a press release, Losar also briefed the President on how the federation was working to further promote relations between Pakistan and the EU. The federation is also working to promote Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to send remittances to Pakistan to strengthen its economy. President Alvi appreciated Losar’s efforts.