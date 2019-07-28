TMA wants towel industry’s refunds be treated separately

KARACHI: The Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (TMA) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to treat towel manufacturers’ refunds in a separate manner, so that the industry remains competitive and further grows its exports.

TMA Chairman Farrukh Maqbool, in a letter to the FBR chief, said towel manufacturers, being 100 per cent export-oriented industry, firmly believed the proposed refund mechanism would create severe cash flow crunch and increase the cost of doing business for the exporters.

He said towel manufacturers were facing hardships due to 17 per cent GST (General Sales Tax) refund rules. He expressed desire for a meeting of association’s representatives with FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi to discuss issues faced by exporters.

He said towel export industry predicted its exports would fall by minimum 25 per cent after the next three months if the refund mechanism was implemented.

Maqbool said the FBR through consultation with the towel association could improve the refund mechanism to help ensure the industry’s survival and promote its growth. “Therefore we request to Honorable Chairman-FBR Mr Shabbar Zaidi to give us an appointment to hear our reservations as convenient to you, so that we can explain personally PROS and CONS of the scheme.”