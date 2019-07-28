Irfan Siddiqui released on bail in tenancy violation case

By NNI

ISLAMABAD: Irfan Siddiqui, an aide in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet, was released from Adiala prison on bail on Sunday.

The former adviser was arrested for the alleged violation of tenancy laws in Islamabad on Friday. A case was filed against him under Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Siddiqui was sent to Adiala on a 14-day judicial remand the next day, reportedly for not informing the police while renting out his house.

According to media reports, Magistrate Mehreen Baloch approved his bail application against surety bonds of Rs 20,000. Geo News sources said the magistrate informed Siddiqui’s son, Noman, about the bail and issued an order in this regard.

The tenant, Javed Iqbal, who was sent to jail along with Siddiqui, was also released against surety bonds of the same amount.

On Saturday, Siddiqui’s legal team had moved the court for bail after his remand. The counsel had requested the court to release Siddiqui and termed the charges against him “false and baseless”.