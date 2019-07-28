Fazl vows march on capital if PTI doesn’t quit by Aug

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government an August deadline to step down, failing which, his party and the opposition will march on Islamabad, Geo News reported.

Speaking to participants of the party’s ‘Million March’ power show here on Sunday, the JUI-F chief said: “Today’s march is the last one and the next one would be towards the federal capital.”

He criticised the government’s recent federal budget. “All political parties desire fresh elections,” he said, adding that on the one hand, there was “back-breaking” inflation, and, on the other, taxes were being “rained down” on the people.

Fazlur Rehman also slammed the new requirement of presenting the national identity card for purchases worth more than Rs 50,000. That, he said, was not a documented economy but a “foreign agenda”.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is trying to gain access to the pockets of shopkeepers at every corner,” he said. The JUI-F chief also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying the anti-graft watchdog carried out accountability during the tenure of former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf and, at that time too, everyone knew of its character. However, the NAB had never been “so completely unmasked before as it has been in the present,” he said.

The JUI-F chief said if the federal government resigns by August, it will be able to save itself from the Opposition’s march. If the leadership fails to do so, then, in October, he and his allies will march to Islamabad “alongside the entire country”. He termed the planned demonstration the “Azadi March”.