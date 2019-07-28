close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

International Tiger Day today

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

LAHORE: International Tiger Day is observed on 29th July with the purpose to raise awareness that it is an endangered species.

Areas where tigers are still found are decreasing. They are found in India and Bangladesh. Although there are tigers in captivity in Pakistan, their data base is incomplete and there are welfare issues.

We have already lost two big cats — Asiatic lions and tigers. We need to protect snow leopard and common leopard which are there but are threatened due to their fast-shrinking habitat.

Dr Uzma Khan of WWF Pakistan who has a PhD in common leopard says, “She found a leopard to be ranging over 100 sq/km.

Common leopard’s habitat is forest and our forests have become patchy due to increasing settlements.

There is need for a corridor between Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab’s forests to ensure that livestock of communities settled near forests remain safe.

Communities have conflict with leopards because they predate on their livestock; 75 percent of the time a leopard is eating livestock.”

She has observed for four years that five to seven leopards were killed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa every year. There are people doing leopard pelt (skin) business.

