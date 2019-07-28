close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
July 29, 2019

Rain spell to continue

Peshawar

LAHORE: The provincial capital on Sunday received heavy intermittent rain, which turned the weather more pleasant. According to the Met office, more rain is expected across the country, including Lahore and other divisions of Punjab as well as in Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana Divisions). About 60 millimeter rain was recorded in the city. The Met department has predicted the current monsoon spell is expected to continue until Wednesday evening.

