Three of a family killed as vehicle falls into ravine

DIR: Three members of a family were killed and four others injured when a vehicle fell into a ravine in Hichkalay area in Upper Dir district late Saturday night, police said.
They said the family was travelling in the vehicle when it fell into the ravine. A man identified as Abid Shah Khan, his wife, and five-year-old daughter were killed in the gory incident. Four family members were injured. They were shifted to the Timergara hospital. One critically injured person was referred to a hospital in Peshawar.
