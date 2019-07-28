Traffic plan around cattle market

LAHORE: National Highway and Motorway Beat 12 police has taken special arrangements to maintain the flow of traffic at Bakar Mandi, Shahpur Kanjran.

The police requested the commuters and buyers to avoid illegal parking and follow the traffic rules.

An additional force comprising around 100 policemen have been deployed to regulate the traffic in rush hours around Bakar Mandi.

Cardboard godown catches fire: A huge fire broke out in a cardboard godown on Amir Road, Shad Bagh on Sunday. Cause of fire was said to be a short circuit. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

APP adds: District Administration’s Civil Defence Department during its ongoing drive against illegal LPG selling shops sealed three shops in different areas of Iqbal Town here on Sunday.

According to officials at DC Office, special squad of Civil Defence Department raided the shops and challaned three shops besides seizing gas cylinders from the shops.

The crack down on such illegal shops would continue for the sake of ensuring safety of people, the officials added.