CM seeks completion of Swat Motorway’s Phase-II design

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant officials to complete the design of Swat Motorway’s phase-II within one month and said that Swat University would be connected with the motorway through link roads to facilitate the students.

Chairing a meeting on Swat Motorway’s phase-II, he said that link roads would be used to connect villages with the motorway to provide them access to major routes in a bid to boost the local economy.

The minister C&W and officials of various departments attended the meeting.

The chief minister added that two kilometres long link road would be constructed to connect Malam Jabba with the motorway through Charbagh Interchange.

With regard to promoting tourism, Swat motorway is expected to provide easy access to tourist spots and help generate revenue through promoting trade.

The chief minister was briefed on the scope and design of the Phase-II of Swat Motorway.

He was informed that arrangements would be made for protection of the motorway from floods through protection walls.

The total length of the first ever provincially constructed motorway is 164km, out of which 82km distance is from Karnal Sher Khan Interchange up to Chakdara and the 82km from Chakdara to Bagh Dheri.

The chief minister said the government was working on the construction of Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway that would connect the merged districts with major markets.