Heroin smuggling bid foiled

PESHAWAR: Police on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle six kilograms of heroin and arrested an alleged smuggler, an official said.

The official said that acting on a tipoff the local police stopped a car on the Ring Road near Gulbahar and recovered six kg of heroin from it. The driver of the car Wajid hailing from Jamrud was arrested and a case registered against him.