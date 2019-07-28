Dysfunctional tube-well creates water shortage in Gunj

PESHAWAR: The residents of the urban Gunj locality have been facing severe water shortage for the last three days after the tube-well became dysfunctional.

The distressed residents from the Union Council 19, Gunj, told The News the tubewell which is numbered 190 went out of order three days back and they had been faced with an extreme water shortage since then.

The affected people said they called the union council nazim, Fawad Ahmad and brought the issue into his notice but he failed to get the faulty tubewell either repaired or replaced. The residents urged District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan and Town-1 Nazim Zahid Nadim to take notice of the issue and have it resolved at the earliest to provide them relief.