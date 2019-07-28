close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

Independence Day of Maldives marked

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

Islamabad : Ambassador of Maldives Ahmed Saleem said the relations between Pakistan and his country had grown in the recent years and the two sides were committed to expanding and diversifying them.

He was speaking during a reception he hosted to mark his country's Independence Day.

Science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry was the chief guest on the occasion, where diplomats, bureaucrats, businesspersons, and journalists were in attendance.

The ambassador said the recent high-level visits between the two countries had further strengthened bilateral relations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad