169 criminals held

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have arrested 169 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs23 million from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. ‘

Owing the efforts, 23 dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases were traced and 31 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items including gold ornaments from them.

Police also arrested 16 absconders during the same period while 25 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities. Police also recovered 6.995 kilogram hashish, 1.918 kilogram heroin, 3.350kilogram Ice and 1180 wine bottles from them.

Police arrested 15 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 11 pistols, 3 Kalashnikov, two guns and 83 rounds from them.

Moreover, Police nabbed 82 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various nature.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in anti-social activities would have to face action as per law. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.