AIOU sets up Model Study Centre at Kharan

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set up a Model Study Centre at Kharan, Balochistan, in a house donated by the Chief Justice of Federal Shariat Court (FSC), Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzi.

The study centre was formally inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum who was currently on a tour in Baluchistan to explore further avenues of enhancing educational facilities in the province.

The Chief Justice and the University’s Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh were also present on the occasion, besides local community’s leaders and senior officials.

The study centre will temporally work in the donated house. Later, Chief Justice announced on the occasion that he will identify a piece of land for a permanent arrangement.

He lauded the Allama Iqbal Open University for its leading role in the educational sector. The study centre is a part of the Allama Iqbal Open University’s renewed efforts to upgrade the educational facilities in the country’s far-flung areas. The staff at the centre will guide and help the students in their academic pursuits.

The number of regional offices and the study centres are being increased for the bringing the education at the people’s door-step.

The vice chancellor assured that the local University’s offices will be empowered to provide best possible services to the students. The poor-students will be facilitated in fee concession through its various students’ support schemes, he added.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum met Governor Balochistan Justice (r) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai in Quetta and discussed with him proposals of upgrading the University’s educational facilities in the province.

He briefed him about the University’s plan to expand the educational network in Baluchistan. He told him that the university was providing free Matric-level education to the students from Baluchistan, besides other financial support for the poor people under its scholarships' schemes.

The Governor lauded the services of the Allama Iqbal Open University in the educational sector, and the new initiatives it has taken in upgrading the facilities, especially for the people of less-developed regions.

He appreciated the Vice Chancellor for his personal efforts in ensuring access of quality education to all segments of society, through the distance learning system.

The governor assured his support in carrying out the university’s development activities, particularly for the people of Balochistan.