People are talking about —

— the initiative taken by the government to bring informal workers like daily wage earners/labourers under social service nets so that they can benefit from institutions like the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF). People say the initiative is good news for this ignored sector as one can often see men and women who should have retired years ago, continue to work to keep body and soul together, especially if they do not have family support.

— the elections which took place in the tribal areas recently and how it was good to see women taking part in the process despite the fact that these areas are considered conservative. People say it is thought provoking because even in the many remote areas of the country women are not allowed by their men folk to vote and it is a constant struggle by the ECP to see that equal opportunity be given to all citizens to exercise their right.

— the large turnout of Pakistani origin citizens who came to greet the current PM of their mother country and how negative thinking person’s tried to diminish the fact that the Pakistani Diaspora in the US acted voluntarily, arguing they were forced to come. People say this does not happen in developed countries because of work ethics and other rules of engagement and just because this is what happens in Pakistan, they should not try and fool the public, as images speak louder than words.

— the fact that the co-chairperson of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto, despite the acrimonious relationship the opposition has with the government, after the PM’s visit ‘supported’ the efforts of the current government in trying to engage the US on an equal footing. People say his remarks came as a pleasant surprise even though he may have made them so as not to displease the US, especially since members of other political parties were doing the opposite and labelling the visit a failure.

— the news that Pakistan’s ace female batter, Javeria Khan, has been chosen to lead the Women’s Global Development Squad (WGDS) that will play six T20 matches on a tour of England. People say it is heartening that international experts are recognising the potential and talent of the Pakistani female cricketers and giving them a chance to show their mettle although they are given short shrift by their own cricket board and fans, which shows a prejudiced mindset.

— the other female cricketer who has made Pakistan proud by being chosen as one of three representatives for current players on the ICC women’s committee, Sana Mir. An inspirational figure who began playing cricket in the streets and achieved success through sheer hard work and determination, Sana has earned international accolades for her ‘achievements in the sport despite neglectful treatment from officials; poor media coverage and sponsors snubs, along with having to break rigid societal boundaries and make do with scant facilities.’

— the mystery of the missing pieces of calligraphic art from a national gallery and how the artist is devastated because she does not know what happened to them and why. According to reports, she had been requested by the ministry of culture to make the pieces and she had presented them without claiming any remuneration for the impressive calligraphic art she produced. People say this is a sad state of affairs and enquiry should be ordered so justice is done. — I.H.