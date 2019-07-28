AIOU sets up Model Study Centre at Kharan

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set up a Model Study Centre at Kharan, Balochistan, in a house donated by the Chief Justice of Federal Shariat Court (FSC), Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzi.

The study centre was formally inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum who was currently on a tour in Baluchistan to explore further avenues of enhancing educational facilities in the province. The Chief Justice and the University’s Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh were also present on the occasion, besides local community’s leaders and senior officials.

The study centre will temporally work in the donated house. Later, Chief Justice announced on the occasion that he will identify a piece of land for a permanent arrangement.

He lauded the AIOU for its leading role in the educational sector. The study centre is a part of the University’s renewed efforts to upgrade the educational facilities in the country’s far-flung areas. The staff at the centre will guide and help the students in their academic pursuits.

The number of regional offices and the study centres are being increased for the bringing the education at the people’s door-step.