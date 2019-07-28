close
July 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

Salim Baryaar given PML-Q office

Lahore

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Punjab President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has appointed Chaudhry Salim Baryaar as senior vice-president of Punjab of the party. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed the hope that Salim Baryaar will play an important role in strengthening the PML-Q and activating it further. He said that Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Salim Baryaar would enhance mutual contacts and undertake reorganisation of the party on modern principles.

Thanking Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for reposing confidence in him, Chaudhry Salim Baryaar said that he would shoulder the responsibility and try his best to come up to the expectations of the party leadership.

