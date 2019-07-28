Solidarity with martyred soldiers’ families

LAHORE : Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed solidarity with the families of martyred soldiers, who sacrificed their lives in two separate incidents in North Waziristan and Balochistan region on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the minister saluted the heroes of the beloved country and prayed for the families of the soldiers.

Minorities' rights protected: Any organisation or individual will not be allowed to seize the rights of non-Muslims as defined in Constitution of Pakistan. Entire nation is united with Pakistani security force for eradication of the menace of terrorism and extremism.

Religious scholars from different schools of thought underlined that every bid of the enemies of Islam and Pakistan to fan extremism, terrorism and violence in country would be foiled.

More than 1,500 leading religious scholars from different schools of thought attended "Pakistan Stability Conference" held here on Sunday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, Lahore chapter.

They said the enemies of Islam and Pakistan were publicising anti-Sharia decrees to create anarchy and chaos in Pakistan.

The religious scholars said the entire nation was united along with the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan to purge the country of extremist and terrorist elements. They also announced hoisting national flags at all the seminaries and mosques on the occasion of Independence Day, August 14. The participants also paid homage to the martyrs of Pakistani security forces. They lauded the decision of the government to link registration of seminaries with Ministry of Education.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, presided over the conference. The speakers said that 2019 was being marked as the year of elimination of the menace of terrorism and extremism in Pakistan.

The participants in the conference speaking on this occasion said that baseless propaganda was being fanned to make instability and anarchy in Pakistan.

Nursing superintendents told to ensure compliance of rules: Director General Nursing, Punjab, Ms Kausar Parveen has directed all the nursing superintendents to remain vigilant and ensure strict compliance of the rules and regulations prescribed to be followed by staff nurses in public sector hospitals. She said there should be no compromise on discipline, working hours and non-use of mobile phones during official working hours. In an official circular sent to every public hospital stated that nursing superintendents should visit each department of hospitals to check the situation. The director general nursing, Punjab, said she would be monitoring the progress reports of each hospital and strict action would be taken against those not fulfilling the criteria.