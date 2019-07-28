Amend to OPC Act to serve overseas Pakistanis better: vice-chairman

LAHORE : Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairman Chaudhry Waseem Akhter has said that an amendment to the OPC Act 2019 is in the offing, which will serve overseas Pakistanis better by resolving their civil and criminal issues.

In an interview with APP here on Sunday, he said the amended OPC Act 2019 would be passed by the Punjab Assembly this year and the commission would be authorised to summon the respondents and seal properties.

“Separate OPC courts, headed by senior civil judges, would be established with a time limit of six months to decide all overseas Pakistanis cases.

“Any case could be decided ex parte if a lawyer did not appear for 15 days before the court under the amended OPC Act 2019,” he added.

To a question, the OPC vice chairman said that 90 per cent of the cases registered with the OPC pertained to illegal occupation of properties and lands, adding that in most cases, it was a tenant who had occupied a rental property, or the siblings, who usurped an ancestral land or a forger, who started litigation through some fake stamp-paper.

Waseem Akhter said the legislation would grant possession of the controversial property to the title-holder, adding that the possession of the property would be handed to the title-holder till the case was decided, instead of leaving it in possession of the litigants for years.

He said that in most cases, the occupants filed suits in the courts and thus deprived the real owners (title-holders) of their properties for decades, adding that in such cases, majority of the title-holders were overseas Pakistanis.

About measures to curb land-grabbing, Waseem said the OPC had decided certain terms of reference (ToRs) with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to deal with the criminals in the cases of overseas Pakistanis. He said OPC counters would also be set up at the Pakistan embassies in the countries where at least 100,000 Pakistanis had been living, adding that the foreign affairs ministry would implement the initiative.

About the achievements during his tenure since October 2018, he said the setting up of separate counters for the overseas Pakistanis at the passport offices, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the Punjab Police offices were his initiatives, adding that he was working to raise revenues of the LDA.

To a query, he said the prime minister and the Punjab governor felt for the overseas Pakistanis as

they had contributed a great deal to the country’s economy, adding they should

register their complaints and he, as the vice chairman OPC, would contest their cases.

To another query, he said that a large number of cases were pending with courts when he took over, adding that on the initiative of Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC), three benches were established to hear civil, criminal and constitutional cases. He said the overseas Pakistanis were also allowed to record their statements through video-link, instead of appearing in person.