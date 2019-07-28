The corrupt have no future in politics: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that those who had polluted politics with corruption had no future.

According to a handout, he stated the previous black era had become a matter of the past and the former rulers were reaping what they had sown because the corrupt elements had no place in new Pakistan.

The well-aware people of Pakistan have rejected the politics of those who emptied the national coffers with their corruption, he added.

The chief minister said that the rejected politicians should realise that Pakistan had changed. He said the country was looted ruthlessly by the previous rulers who amassed wealth neglecting the problems of the people.

He said those who looted the country had been held accountable. He said that Pakistan was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Past govt’s policies resulted in payable of billions: Buzdar: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that wrong policies of the former government resulted in payable amount of billions of rupees, heavy debts, devastated infrastructure, worst conditions of education and the health sectors in Punjab.

The chief minister said that journey of development remained limited to the hollow slogans in past regimes while backward areas were neglected and their backwardness continued to increase in the past.

He added the PTI government had first time started implementation of the equal development policy and evolved a comprehensive plan for the development of backward areas despite limited resources.

Usman Buzdar said that the under the new agriculture policy, procurement information management system, human resource information system and Mandi apps had been introduced.

Moreover, under the National Agriculture Emergency special measures were being taken for improvement in water channels, small dams in barani areas, promotion of oil-producing crops and increasing rice and sugarcane produce, he added.

He said that with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank, model auction markets were also being introduced.

Similarly, providing interest-free loans to the farmers and subsidy on agriculture inputs, insurance schemes for crops have also been started.

He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and to increase the milk and meat produce in Punjab, Punjab Animal Health Act 2019 was being introduced and Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences had been established in Bahawalpur.

Similarly, mobile veterinary dispensary for tribal and far-flung areas is an inventive project of PTI government. He said the government was launching a project for protecting the calves and poultry schemes in the rural areas.

He said that Water Policy and Punjab Water Act 2019 was the prominent initiatives of the PTI government. He stated that in order to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Rawalpindi, Dadocha Dam and a dam for district Chakwal would be established while Islam Barrage at River Satluj would be expanded as a result of which water would be made available to one million acres of land.

He said that lining project of more than one thousand miles-long water channels would also be completed at a cost of Rs 9.5 billion.

He said that abundant water would be made available for irrigation with the completion of construction and expansion of four major canals of Punjab.

He said that construction work at Greater Ther Canal Chobara Branch was being expedited. Similarly, work is being carried out on the upgrade of Trimu and Punjnad barrages, he added.

He said that completion of Jalalpur Canal Project would result in providing water to 225,000 residences of Jhelum and Khushab and 160,000 acres of land.

"We are the custodian of the national exchequer and people's money will be spent on their welfare," the chief minister concluded.